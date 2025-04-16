Kuet urges calm, condemns hall break-in amid tensions | University News

This statement was made in a press release issued by the university on Tuesday night.

Urging students to keep their trust in the decisions made by the university syndicate, the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) authorities have strongly condemned the recent forceful entry into student dormitories, labeling it a violation of university regulations and the country’s laws.

The media release further said that several misleading and unofficial lists naming alleged students involved in the recent unrest are being circulated across social media platforms.

The university clarified that no formal list of accused students has been published and urged all students to avoid being influenced by such unverified sources of information.

The unrest stems from violent clashes that erupted on February 18 between members of the BNP’s student wing, Chhatra Dal and general students amid growing demands to ban student politics on campus.

In response to the escalating tensions, the Kuet syndicate convened its 99th meeting on February 25, deciding to close all residential halls indefinitely and directing students to vacate their halls by 10 am the following day.

On Monday night, the university syndicate announced the suspension of 37 students identified as being involved in the February clashes.

According to Kuet authorities, the university’s student disciplinary committee will now carefully examine the investigation report, as per syndicate directives, and finalise the disciplinary actions accordingly.

On Tuesday afternoon, a day after the suspensions were declared, students broke into several locked residential halls, demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Mahmud.