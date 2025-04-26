KUET VC, pro-VC removed | University News

The Ministry of Education issued two separate circulars on Friday night relieving the two top officials of their responsibilities, said a press release.

Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) Vice-Chancellor Professor Mohammad Mashud and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam have been removed from their posts following prolonged student protests.

The Ministry of Education issued two separate circulars on Friday night relieving the two top officials of their responsibilities, said a press release.

According to the circulars, both professors have been directed to return to their respective academic departments.

Earlier, in the early hours of April 24, the government began the formal process of removing the vice-chancellor and pro-vice-chancellor.