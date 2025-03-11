KUET, Yamanashi University of Japan sign MoU | University News

The MoU will create opportunities for teaching, research, training, lab development, faculty exchange, and student development, fostering a collaborative relationship between both institutions, said a press release received here.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) and University of Yamanashi of Japan today.

The MoU will create opportunities for teaching, research, training, lab development, faculty exchange, and student development, fostering a collaborative relationship between both institutions, said a press release received here.

KUET Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Masud signed the MoU on behalf of the university, while University of Yamanashi President Nakamura Kazuhiko signed the deal on behalf of his university.

Electronics and Communication Engineering Department Head Professor Dr Monir Hossain and Vice President of the University of Yamanashi Dr Masanori Hanaway signed the MoU as witnesses.

Source: BSS