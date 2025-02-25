Kushtia road crash leaves 25 IU students injured | University News

The bus fell into the roadside ditch as the driver lost control while it was overtaking another bus on Kushtia-Jhenaidah Highway of Bittipara area under university police station around 10am.

At least 25 students of Islamic University (IU), Kushtia were injured as a bus carrying them plunged into a roadside ditch in the district on Tuesday.

The identities of the injured could not be known yet.

According to sources at the university, the students boarding the hired bus were heading towards the campus in the morning.

The injured were taken to Kushtia General Hospital.

IU proctor Prof M Shahinuzzaman said that they rushed to the spot minutes after receiving the information of the accident.

Source: UNB