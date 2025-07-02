Language Movement, Liberation War, July Uprising supplement one another: DU VC | University News

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan today said the language movement, the great Liberation War, the mass uprising of 1969, the anti-dictatorship movement of 1990 and the mass uprising of 2004 are the historical chapters of the country and those are supplementary to one another.

Dr Niaz said, "However, we must remember that in addition to playing a major political role, we are also responsible for improving the quality of education. Those who gave their blood and lives in the mass uprising have left some responsibilities and duties on our shoulders. That responsibility is to ensure a learning environment for students, to keep the bond of trust and cooperation between teachers and students intact."

In the beginning of the discussion, he unwrapped the cover of a magazine.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Dr SMA Faiz presented the key-note paper in the discussion.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (administration) Professor Dr Saima Haque Bidisha, Pro-Vice Chancellor (education) Professor Dr Mamun Ahmed, Treasurer Professor Dr M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and Convener of Dhaka University Alumni Association Shamsuzzaman Dudu also take part in the discussion.

Earlier, teachers, students, officers and employees from all the halls, hostels and administrative buildings of the university gathered at Smriti Chirantan Chattar in a procession at 9:30 am. From there, a colorful procession was taken out on the campus under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan at 9:45 am.

The national flag, university and hall flags were hoisted and a cake was cut at the inaugural ceremony at Payra Square in front of the Student-Teacher Center. During this time, the national anthem and inspiring patriotic songs were performed with the participation of teachers and students of the Music Department.

In addition, another song was performed with the participation of foreign students.

To celebrate the day, various important structures and roads, including the Vice-Chancellor's Building, Curzon Hall, Kala Bhaban and the Student-Teacher Center, were illuminated.

source : BSS