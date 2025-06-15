Law enforcers ready for polls once EC announces schedule: Home Adviser | interim government News

According to information from that meeting, the next general elections may be held in the first half of February next year.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said law enforcement agencies are fully prepared to maintain order once the Election Commission (EC) announces the schedule for the upcoming national election.

He made the statement while talking to reporters following a meeting of the core committee on law and order held at the ministry’s conference room of the Secretariat.

The assurance comes amid growing political developments, including a meeting in London on Friday between Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, where they reportedly discussed current national issues.

According to information from that meeting, the next general elections may be held in the first half of February next year.

When asked about preparations by law enforcers in light of the potential election timeline, Adviser Jahangir said, “The law enforcement agencies are prepared as soon as the EC announces the date of the elections.”

Responding to a question about continued cross-border push-ins from India, he said discussions had been held with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka on the issue.

Urging the media to highlight the matter, he said, “We have asked India to follow the proper procedure if the people being sent are indeed Bangladeshis. But they have not been complying.”

On the recent incident in Uttara where criminals allegedly posed as members of the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) to snatch money, the adviser said, “We are on the highest alert. We are doing our utmost to bring those responsible to justice.”

Source: UNB