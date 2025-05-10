Law is no problem to ban AL: Asif Nazrul | Miscellaneous News

"We (advisers) have no disagreement on the issue of taking action against the Awami League. However, everyone can have their own opinion on the method. We need to remember that if we want, we can amend the ICT Act within a few days. There are other laws, including the Anti-Terrorism Act, to ban the Awami League. So, the law is not a problem," he said in a post on his verified Facebook account yesterday.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul today said the law will be no problem in banning Awami League (AL) as there are some laws, including the Anti-Terrorism Act, for banning the party.

The adviser, who is a professor of law himself, said if the political parties demand the banning of the Awami League and the trial courts concerned come up with any judgment or observation in this connection, Awami League can be banned legally for sure.

"The Law Ministry's draft included a provision to ban an organization, in the ICT Act to create an opportunity to ban the Awami League. As the law adviser, I myself raised this in the Advisory Council meeting. How is it possible that I would oppose the draft that was raised by me? Please refrain from blaming me, the student advisers or anyone else for whatever role played by whichever adviser in the Advisory Council meeting." he added.

On the issue of allowing former president Abdul Hamid to leave the country, the law adviser said that it was the duty of police and intelligence agencies to stop the former president, who is a murder case accused, from leaving the country, adding, "Which is in no way a matter under the jurisdiction of my Law Ministry."

"The lower court judges are under the jurisdiction of my ministry. As you probably know, it is not the responsibility of the judges to guard airports or to prevent anyone from travelling," he further said.

