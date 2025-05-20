Letter to be sent seeking police patrol for female students’ security: DU | University News

Letter to be sent seeking police patrol for female students’ security: DU

The decision was made in a meeting held at the university's proctor's office on Monday.

A letter will soon be sent to the higher authorities of law enforcement agencies to request police patrol vehicles in front of the three female halls of Dhaka University regarding the security of female students.

The meeting was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan.

It was also decided that two members of the proctorial team will perform duties in front of the three female halls—Kabi Sufiya Kamal Hall, Sheikh Fajilatunnesa Mujib Hall, and Bangladesh Kuet Moitri Hall—regularly in two shifts from 6 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 10 pm to ensure safety and smooth movement.

A contact number for the proctor's office will be posted at the entrance of these three halls. If necessary, students can call this number to seek aid from the proctor's office.

The administration has also decided to modernize the proctorial team; new vehicles will be provided for them. Search operations will be intensified to evict floating and vagrant people.

Operations to control outsiders will continue as well.

Prof. Niaz said at the meeting, “Although we have limitations, the security system of the campus is being continuously improved. We are taking strict measures to ensure students’ security. I seek everyone’s cooperation in this matter.”

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Admin) Prof. Dr. Sayma Haque Bidisha, Treasurer Prof. M. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed, along with assistant proctors, were also present at the meeting.