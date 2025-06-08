Level playing field must be ensured prior to election: Hasnat Abdullah | Miscellaneous News

At that time, he highlighted the importance of ensuring a fair electoral environment to uphold democracy and legitimacy in the voting process.

Photo : Collected

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer of the southern region of the National Citizens Party (NCP), has said that a level playing field must be established before the upcoming national elections.

Hasnat made the remarks during a visit to Cumilla's Debidwar, where he met with families of the July martyrs on Eid-ul-Azha.

At that time, he highlighted the importance of ensuring a fair electoral environment to uphold democracy and legitimacy in the voting process.

He welcomed the announcement of the election date by the Chief Advisor, Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, who indicated that the elections are likely to be held in the first half of April next year.

However, the July Charter and declaration must be issued beforehand, and a level playing field must be ensured.

The NCP leader sacrificed three cows for the families of the July martyrs. Later, despite the rain, he personally delivered the sacrificial meat to the families of martyrs Rubel and Sabbir. He also inquired about the wellbeing of the martyrs' families.

Hasnat also paid tribute to the martyrs of the July movement, stating that their sacrifices were made for the development of the country.

He urged everyone to work unitedly beyond party lines to build a prosperous and peaceful nation.

Source : UNB