Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country | Miscellaneous News

Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, according to a met office bulletin issued this morning.

The met office has forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers with temporary gusty wind at a few places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions for the next 24 hours, beginning 9:00am today.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and Faridpur, Madaripur, Tangail, Chandpur, Feni and Patuakhali districts and it may continue, predicted weatherman Dr. Md. Omar Faruq.

During the period, day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:46pm today and will rise at 5:10am tomorrow.

Source : BSS