Magazine containing bullet found in Asif Mahmud's travel bag at Shahjalal; from licensed firearm, he says | interim government News

Magazine containing bullet found in Asif Mahmud's travel bag at Shahjalal; from licensed firearm, he says

A firearm's magazine containing a single bullet was recovered Saturday morning from the travel bag of Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, adviser to multiple ministries including LGRD and Youth and Sports, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Executive Director of the Airport, Ragib Samad, confirmed the matter to.

"It has gone viral and everyone has seen the videos on YouTube, and it is indeed true that a magazine of bullets was found in Asif’s bag," Ragib Samad said. "However, Asif was very sober and immediately admitted it to the authorities".

The incident went viral on social media after the UK-based Bangladeshi journalist Zulkarnain Saer posted a video shot on the airport's security cameras, sparking uproar. Several media outlets initially reported on the issue, but the reports were later mysteriously removed, leading to further speculation and debate.

The video posted by Saer showed Asif going through routine scans at the airport. When the magazine showed up in the baggage scanner, he had to return and explain its presence to the authorities to get his bag cleared.

On Sunday night around 9pm, Asif posted his version of the events from his verified Facebook account.

“For security reasons, I possess a licensed, legal firearm. Considering the repeated assassination attempts on leaders of mass uprisings, it is only natural to carry one. When there is no official protocol or security detail, I keep my licensed firearm to ensure the safety of myself and my family," Asif wrote.

Although some people questioned how he can own a licensed gun when the law states that the minimum age for applying for a firearm license is 30, understands ministers of the government are exempted from this rule. As adviser to the interim government, Asif's position is equivalent to that of a minister.

In his Facebook post, which was seemingly made from Marrakech, he went on to elaborate on how the magazine happened to be in the bag:

"I had a flight at 6:50 am today to participate in the ‘OIC Youth Capital International Program’ in Marrakech, Morocco. While packing early in the morning, I mistakenly left one magazine in the bag despite leaving the firearm and another magazine at home. Once it appeared in the scanner, I handed it over to my protocol officer. This was completely unintentional. What would I even do with just a magazine? If there was an intention, I certainly would not have left the firearm behind. Though nothing illegal was found, it has nevertheless fueled discussions among many."

He also addressed the issue of news outlets taking down the report:

"Moreover, the allegation that news reports were removed under pressure is completely false. Following this incident, I was on a 10-hour flight with my team. Even after landing during the transit, I only saw later that so much had unfolded online. As a citizen, if you also face security threats, you too can legally obtain a firearm license by following proper procedures.”

source : unb