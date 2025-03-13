Magura minor girl loses battle for life: ISPR | Miscellaneous News

She breathed her last around 1 pm despite receiving advanced medical care and the relentless efforts of expert doctors at CMH, the ISPR said in a press release.

The 8-year-old girl from Magura, who was battling for her life after being brutally tortured, passed away at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on Thursday, according to the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

She breathed her last around 1 pm despite receiving advanced medical care and the relentless efforts of expert doctors at CMH, the ISPR said in a press release.

The statement said that the child suffered three cardiac arrests in the morning. “While medical teams managed to revive her twice, the third proved fatal,” it said.

The critically injured girl had been admitted to CMH on March 8 for emergency treatment.

Expressing its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the Bangladesh Army pledged to support them in any way necessary and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Source: UNB