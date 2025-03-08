Magura rape survivor now in critical condition: DMCH director | Miscellaneous News

A medical board comprising physicians from four departments of the hospital has been formed to ensure proper treatment of the victim, said Asaduzzaman while talking to reporters at the hospital on Saturday.

The condition of the nine-year-old rape survivor from Magura, being treated at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), is critical, said its director Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman.

A medical board comprising physicians from four departments of the hospital has been formed to ensure proper treatment of the victim, said Asaduzzaman while talking to reporters at the hospital on Saturday.

Victim’s uncle Yusuf Biswas said she is now on life support at the hospital.

On Wednesday, the victim went to the in-laws house of her sister at Nijnanduali village in Sadar upazila of Magura district. At night, the victim went to bed with her sister.

At the dead of night, her sister saw her nowhere and went outside in search of her.

After a frantic search, she was found in an unconscious state a few yards away from the house.

Later, she was taken to Magura General Hospital and then shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital due to her critical condition. On Thursday, the girl was sent to the DMCH.

Quoting her sister, police said her father-in-law, Hitu Sheikh, violated the little girl after taking her outside the house.

He also tried to kill the girl by strangulating but failed and left her in an unconscious state.

Officer-in-charge of Magura Sadar police station Md Ayub Ali said three people -- Hitu Sheikh, 59, his son Sajib Sheikh, 20, and Aziz Sheikh, 25, of Nijnanduali village, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Source: UNB