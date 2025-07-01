Make Hilsa price affordable for general people: Adviser Farida | interim government News

“It must be ensured that the price of hilsa does not rise due to any abnormal reasons,” she said, while speaking at a meeting titled "Identifying the next steps to remove obstacles in the supply and price chain of hilsa and other fish species", held at the conference room of Department of Fisheries in the capital.

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter on Monday said hilsa prices must not rise unreasonably as keeping the prized fish within common people's purchasing capacity is extremely important.

She also urged all involved in hilsa harvesting, storage and sales to ensure price stability.

“It is not possible to control the price of hilsa and other fish through announcements; rather, if the real reasons behind the price increase can be identified, effective intervention can be made,” she said.

However, the government is regularly conducting drives for hilsa harvesting and conservation and has taken strict measures to protect both hilsa and jatka fish—efforts that are key to sustainable hilsa management, she added.

Highlighting the government's ongoing operations against illegal fishing, the adviser said banned nets are being seized and destroyed and punitive actions are being taken against violating fishermen.

She also mentioned that various government forces are continuing operations at factories producing illegal fishing nets.

Referring to the issue of navigability, she said reduced water flow in rivers is altering the natural habitats and migratory routes of hilsa fish, which is alarming.

“Navigability must be taken seriously as a major issue to ensure hilsa breeding and migration,” she added.

source : UNB