March for Unity: Students gathering at Shaheed Minar

Students, in group, arrived in a procession carrying banners. Upon reaching the square, they began chanting slogans against autocracy and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Students from all over the country have started gathering at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka to join the "March for Unity" programme, initiated by the Students Against Discrimination.

The stage is currently under construction as the programme is set to begin at 3:00pm.

the scene around 10:30am that hundreds of students from various parts of the country, had already gathered at the Shaheed Minar premises. The main altar is being prepared with the installation of sound equipment and other stage setup activities.

Shafiqul Islam, a student from Moulvibazar, mentioned that around 300 students from his area had joined the gathering.

