Maritime ports advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3 | Miscellaneous News

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3 as a low-pressure area has been formed over northwest Bay and adjoining Bangladesh and West Bengal coast.
“Under its influence, deep convection is taking place over North Bay. Gusty/squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.” said a Met office bulletin on Sunday.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.
Source: UNB