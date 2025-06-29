Maritime ports advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3 | Miscellaneous News

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3 as a low-pressure area has been formed over northwest Bay and adjoining Bangladesh and West Bengal coast.

“Under its influence, deep convection is taking place over North Bay. Gusty/squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.” said a Met office bulletin on Sunday.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

Source: UNB