Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal no 3 | Miscellaneous News

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no 3 as a low-pressure area has been formed over northwest Bay and adjoining area.
“It is likely to intensify. Under its influence, gusty/squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.” said a Met office bulletin on Thursday.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.