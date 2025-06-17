Masks made mandatory in HSC exam centres | Exams News

Dhaka education board chairman Professor Khondokar Ehsanul Kabir signed the urgent notice, citing concerns over Bangladesh’s escalating Covid deaths and infections, alongside a spike in dengue cases.

The inter-education board coordination committee has mandated masks for all candidates and staff during the next Higher Secondary Certificate and its equivalent examinations, beginning June 26, as Covid-19 and dengue cases rise nationwide.

In directives issued Monday, the committee also required hand sanitisers at exam centre entrances, dengue-prevention measures, including cleanliness and mosquito spraying, on-site medical teams, and coordination with local authorities to discourage guardian gatherings.

