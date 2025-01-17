Mbbs admission test held

The one-hour exam started at 10am simultaneously in multiple venues of 19 centres across the country.

The admission test for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, also known as MBBS, for the 2024-2025 academic year was held on Friday.

Gates of all examination halls opened at 8am while aspirants were asked to enter the centres by 9:30am.

A total of 1,35,261 students applied for 5,380 seats, including quota allocations, which means 25 students were vying for each seat.

There are 110 medical colleges – 37 government and 67 private – in the country. Besides, there are Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) and five private army medical colleges.

Source: daily sun