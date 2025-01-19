Mbbs admission test results published

This year, a total of 1,35,666 students filled out forms for the medical test, and of them, 1,31,729 appeared for the examination.

The results of the admission test for the MBBS course at both public and private medical colleges for the 2024-25 academic session were published on Sunday.

Among the candidates, 45.62 percent secured the pass mark this year, the Health Ministry said in a media release.

According to the statement, the female candidates outnumbered the male ones in the admission test.

The pass mark was fixed at 40%, and a total of 60,095 students have come out successful. Of them, 22,159 are male candidates and 37,936 are female candidates.

Those who secured the first position obtained 90.75 marks.

The admission window for eligible students to government medical colleges will be open from February 2, 2025, to February 8, 2025.

Meanwhile, the notification for online applications for admission to private medical colleges will be released on January 23, 2025.

Earlier, the MBBS admission test for the 2024-2025 academic year was held on Friday.

Source: UNB