Mbbs admission test to be held friday

The candidates appearing for the MBBS admission test are allowed to bring only admit cards and strictly prohibited from bringing any pens other than black ballpoint pens, watches, calculators, or electronic devices.

The admissions tests for MBBS for the 2024-2025 academic years will be held on Friday.

The exam will start at 10:00am, according to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The gates of the centers will open at 8:00 am and close at 9:30 am, according to the ministry.

Candidates and their guardians are requested to leave home early, allowing sufficient time to ensure arrival at the examination halls by 9:30 am.

Source: UNB