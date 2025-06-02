MBBS first-year classes to begin on June 17 | Medical News

The Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) confirmed the date in a press release issued today, signed by its Director General Professor Dr. Nazmul Hossain.

First-year classes for the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme under the 2024-2025 academic session, in all government and private medical colleges across the country will commence on June 17.

The Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) confirmed the date in a press release issued today, signed by its Director General Professor Dr. Nazmul Hossain.

According to the release, both government and private institutions will begin academic activities for newly admitted students on the same day.

The MBBS admission test for the current academic year was held in mid-January, covering 37 government medical colleges and 67 approved private institutions.

Government colleges have a total of 5,380 seats, while private colleges have 6,293 seats available. The admission process was completed through an online application system following the entrance exam.