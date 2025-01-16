Media credibility drives students’ interest in journalism: Study

Many students were motivated by journalism’s role in creating societal impact, promoting transparency, and contributing to national development, according to the study.

The accuracy and objectivity of media reporting significantly influence Bangladeshi students’ decisions to pursue journalism as a career, a recent study published in Journalism and Mass Communication Educator by SAGE publishing reveals.

The study surveyed 340 students from 16 public and private universities across the country between April and May 2024. Of the respondents, 127 students (37.35%) are from public universities, while 213 (62.65%) are from private institutions.

Male students made up 55.6% of the participants, with females accounting for 44.4%. Geographically, 61.5% of the students were from outside Dhaka, and 38.5% were based in the capital.

The study was conducted by Khandaker Rubyat Mursalin, lecturer of Dhaka University’s television, film, and photography department and Md. Nasimul Huda, a student of the university’s mass communication and journalism department.

The study found that students’ decisions to pursue journalism were influenced by personal factors, including voluntary interest in the field and prior media experience, as well as encouragement from family, teachers, and peers.

However, trust in the media emerged as a critical factor. Students were more likely to pursue journalism if they perceived the media as accurate and objective.

However, trust in the media emerged as a critical factor. Students were more likely to pursue journalism if they perceived the media as accurate and objective.

Conversely, issues such as bias, sensationalism, censorship, and political interference discouraged them from considering journalism as a career.

The researchers suggest that practical measures, such as internships, hands-on training, and the inclusion of ethics in journalism curricula, could help nurture students’ interest and enhance their skills. Real-world experiences, mentorship, and stronger industry connections are also recommended to prepare students for the profession.

The study concludes that restoring trust in the media is vital to attracting and retaining future journalists. Upholding accuracy and objectivity, the researchers argue, is essential for inspiring the next generation of media professionals in Bangladesh.

Source: BSS