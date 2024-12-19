Mehazabien apologises for poster mishap during ‘Priyo Maloti’ promotion at DU

The incident was immediately met with backlash from students, who called on Mehazabien to personally remove the poster and apologise for her actions.

Prominent actress Mehazabien Chowdhury is set for her much-anticipated big-screen debut tomorrow, with "Priyo Maloti" releasing across 20 theatres nationwide.

The actress has been tirelessly promoting her first film, visiting various universities with the film's team. However, a promotional mishap at Dhaka University yesterday sparked significant controversy, forcing Mehazabien to issue a public apology.

During the campaign at Dhaka University, Mehazabien actively engaged with students and helped put up posters for the movie. At one point, she accidentally placed a poster over a graffiti mural of Sohagi Jahan Tonu, a Victoria College student and theatre activist who became a rape and murder victim in a 2016 case.

The incident was immediately met with backlash from students, who called on Mehazabien to personally remove the poster and apologise for her actions.

In response to the criticism, Mehazabien returned to the site later that evening, removed the poster herself, and offered a heartfelt apology. Taking to Facebook, she wrote, "During the promotion of 'Priyo Maloti' at TSC, many viewers joined us.

In the rush and amid the unintentional mismanagement, we mistakenly placed a poster over the graffiti of Shaheed Tonu. It was an entirely unintended error, which we rectified immediately by removing the poster and observing a minute of silence. Our film and our fight are centred on the pursuit of justice. We sincerely hope you will understand this unintentional misstep."

Shankha Dasgupta, the director of "Priyo Maloti," also took to social media to address the incident on behalf of the film's team. He posted, "Our team went to TSC today (December 18) to promote 'Priyo Maloti.' Due to the large crowd and unavoidable circumstances, we rushed through the poster campaign. In this haste, a poster was mistakenly placed over the graffiti of the late Sohagi Jahan Tonu.

We are all aware of the tragic circumstances surrounding Tonu's murder and the ongoing fight for justice. We immediately removed the poster and observed a moment of silence. The heart of our film is a fight for justice, and this comes from a deeply personal place. We hope you can forgive this unintended mistake."

Inspired by true events, "Priyo Maloti" centers around the story of Maloti Rani Das, portrayed by Mehazabien, and her husband, Palash Kumar Das. The couple weaves simple dreams of a modest life together, but their hopes are tragically shattered when a fire ravages the market where Palash works. The film portrays the emotional aftermath and the resilience of a woman fighting to keep her life intact.

Director Shankha Dasgupta had previously spoken about the film and said, "Maloti's struggles aren't unique—they reflect the broader issues faced by women across Bangladesh. She is an expectant mother battling societal, familial, and religious pressures in an unforgiving city. The film also raises the question: Can a person's existence be reduced to a mere death certificate or an autopsy report? These are some of the critical themes we explore in the movie."

In addition to Mehazabien, the cast includes veteran actors Azad Abul Kalam, Momena Chowdhury, Somu Chowdhury and Saim Bin Mujib.

