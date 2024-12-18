Michael Chakma lodges complaint against Hasina with ICT

He went missing in April 2019 and returned home from Aynaghor two days after the fall of the Hasina-led government on August 5. Your browser does not support the audio element.

United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) leader Michael Chakma today lodged a complaint with the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in connection with his enforced disappearance.

He went missing in April 2019 and returned home from Aynaghor two days after the fall of the Hasina-led government on August 5.

In his complaint, Michael shared his experience of five years of captivity at Aynaghor.

He presented his statement to ICT Chief Prosecutor Md Tajul Islam.

The prosecutor told journalists that they had accepted Michael's complaint and would begin an investigation into the matter soon.

After his discussion with the chief prosecutor, Michael addressed the media.

He explained, "At least seven or eight plainclothes individuals forcibly abducted me from Kalyanpur. They blindfolded me and dragged me into a microbus."

"Initially, they confined me to one room, then moved me to two other rooms where I was tortured. During the interrogation, they asked me about the restrictions placed on the Khagrachhari rally in 2013. Our organisation's supporters had blocked the road, causing a delay for the rally attended by Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina had threatened to take action against those who obstructed the rally."

Eminent photographer, activist, and journalist Shahidul Alam and Professor Rehnuma Ahmed accompanied Michael Chakma.

Prosecutor Abdullah Al Noman was present when he was talking to journalists.

Source: The Daily Star