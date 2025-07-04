Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs, including gaming division | Jobs News

Microsoft Gaming chief Phil Spencer, in a memo to employees, said the changes aim to "increase agility and effectiveness" by reducing management layers and focusing on strategic growth areas.

Microsoft is set to lay off thousands of employees worldwide, including cuts in its Gaming and Xbox division, as part of a global restructuring move.

The company confirmed Wednesday that fewer than 4% of its 228,000-strong global workforce will be affected, Variety reports.

