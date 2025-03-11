Minimum fitra fixed at Tk 110 per person | Miscellaneous News

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Fitra Fixing Committee held on Tuesday chaired by the committee's head and Baitul Mukarram National Mosque’s Khatib Maulana Mufti Abdul Malek, said a media release signed by Shaila Sharmin, assistant public relations officer of the Islamic Foundation.

The government has fixed the minimum Fitra at Tk 110 per person while the maximum Fitra is set at Tk 2,805.

This year the minimum fitra has been reduced by Tk 5 compared to the last year and the maximum fitra by Tk 165.

The rate of Fitra is fixed on the basis of market prices of flour, dates, cheese, raisins and some other essentials.

Fitra is an obligatory charity distributed to the poor at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Fitra is paid to the poor before the jamaat (congregation) of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Source: UNB