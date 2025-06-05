Ministry seeks public cooperation in sacrificial animal waste management | Miscellaneous News

Indiscriminate slaughtering of animals and improper disposal of waste during this time often leads to environmental pollution, health hazards, and public suffering.

On the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change urged all citizens to manage sacrificial animal waste in an environmentally responsible manner.

This can only be prevented through active and conscious participation by all, a ministry press release said.

The ministry has called upon all to ensure that animals are slaughtered only at designated spots specified by city corporations, municipalities, district councils, upazila councils, and union councils.

People have been requested to refrain from slaughtering animals in open or undesignated areas.

Waste such as blood, hides, entrails, bones, horns, and dung must not be dumped in open spaces but should instead be disposed of in assigned bins or waste management points.

The people are encouraged to use biodegradable and eco-friendly bags or containers-not plastic-for distributing meat or removing waste.

Swift and hygienic waste disposal, with the help of local authorities, is both a civic and social duty.

"Protecting the environment keeps us and our surroundings healthy and safe. Cleanliness is not just a physical need but also a part of our faith.

"Let us fulfill our religious, social, and moral responsibilities by ensuring a clean Qurbani celebration and work together to build a healthy, clean, and environment-friendly Bangladesh," the press release said.