MIU holds fresher reception | University News

Manarat International University held a fresher reception for the newly enrolled students at the auditorium of the MIU permanent campus at Ashulia in Dhaka on Saturday.

Niaz Ahmed Khan urged the new students to prepare for their future professional life along with their studies.

He said, ‘Along with academic studies, you should focus on improving your communication and language skills and becoming proficient in various soft skills. At the same time, you should learn the techniques of presenting yourself fluently with self-confidence in front of people.’

Mentioning that university life is a place to learn techniques for promoting oneself, increasing profile and acquiring skills, he said, ‘How to write a beautiful CV for a job or how to improve your communication skills is an opportunity that is available only in university life. For this, you have to participate in various co-curricular activities such as debates, seminars and workshops.’

Mohammad Abdur Rab said, ‘A university is a place where knowledge is created and disseminated through research along with education.’

source : newage