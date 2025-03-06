Mizanur Rahman Elected President, Humayun Chishti General Secretary of DJAD | Miscellaneous News

Mizanur Rahman (The Daily Observer) has been elected as the president, while Humayun Chishti (ATN Bangla) has been chosen as the general secretary.

A new executive committee of the Dinajpur Journalists' Association, Dhaka (DJAD), an organization of journalists from Dinajpur working in various media outlets in Dhaka, has been formed for the 2025-27 term. Mizanur Rahman (The Daily Observer) has been elected as the president, while Humayun Chishti (ATN Bangla) has been chosen as the general secretary.

They were unanimously nominated for their respective positions during the association’s annual general meeting held on recently at the Hansa Hijol-Tamal Resort in Purbachal, Gazipur. On the same day, the association also hosted a Family Day event. Later, on Wednesday (March 5), a nine-member full executive committee was formed at Banglamotor. The outgoing president of DJAD, Murtuza Haider Liton, presided over the meeting, while senior DJAD member Azam Mir Shahidul Ahsan announced the complete committee in the presence of senior members of the organization.

পূর্বাচলের হানসা হিজল তমাল রিসোর্টে ফ্যামিলি ডেতে ডিজেএডি সদস্যরা

The newly formed committee includes: Vice President: Zakaria Mondal (Acting Editor, Dainik Amader Barta), Joint General Secretary: Mahbub Momtazi (Bangladesh Pratidin), Organizing Secretary: Asmaul Muttakin (Masranga Television), Finance Secretary: Tariq Iman (Daily Inqilab), Office and Public Relations Secretary: A.K.M. Kamruzzaman Parvez (Khabarer Kagoj).

Additionally, Khurram Zaman (Amader Notun Somoy) and M.A. Razzak (Amar Desh) have been nominated as executive members. As per organizational rules, the outgoing president, Murtuza Haider Liton (BDNews), and general secretary, A.K.M. Obaidur Rahman (The Daily Samakal), will continue as executive members.

Earlier, on Friday (28 Febriary), DJAD organized a Family Day event for its members and their families.