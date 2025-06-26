Mob violence now a threat to humanity, democracy: Tarique | Miscellaneous News

The BNP leader highlighted the importance of the UN-declared International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, saying it holds great significance. “The day is observed to show respect and solidarity with victims of torture.”

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Wednesday said mob violence has become a serious threat to humanity and it can badly damage the environment needed for democratic values to develop.

In a message issued on the occasion of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, to be observed tomorrow (Wednesday), he said, “Even though we have been freed from fascism, the process of building democratic institutions and the fair practice of democracy has not yet truly begun. A violent frenzy in the name of mob justice has become a major enemy of humanity. It will endanger the environment for building a democratic culture.”

On behalf of Tarique, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi sent the message to the media.

The BNP leader highlighted the importance of the UN-declared International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, saying it holds great significance. “The day is observed to show respect and solidarity with victims of torture.”

He observed that although many nations achieved independence after the Second World War, violence and conflict have not ended across the world. “Dangerous bloodshed continues in many countries, causing countless deaths, injuries and permanent disabilities.”

In many countries, the BNP leader said autocratic rulers are carrying out brutal repression and suppression against their opponents with extreme cruelty. “In those countries, citizens’ lives and property are under serious threat. Under harsh rule, opposition voices are silenced through enforced disappearances, killings and false cases, forcing many to spend years behind bars.”

Referring to the political situation in Bangladesh, he said the country has faced severe “Awami fascist misrule” for nearly 16 years, which has kept democracy captive.

“During this period, Bangladesh was turned into an all-pervasive state. All kinds of civil liberties, including freedom of speech, were taken away. Press freedom was shackled by various black laws. BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, a symbol of democracy in Bangladesh, was unjustly jailed in a false case, and the Awami government even obstructed her proper medical treatment with cruelty,” Tarique said.

He also said the entire country was silenced, filled with fear and anxiety during the 16 years of Awami fascist rule.

Tarique urged all to ensure that a one-party authoritarian rule does not return. “We must keep democracy active, functional and maintain its continuity. We have to build a strong tradition of humanity, justice, the rule of law, and free and fair elections. For this, the unbreakable unity of democratic forces is extremely important.”

Expressing solidarity with victims of torture around the world, including Bangladesh, the BNP leader called for an end to the obstacles faced by oppressed people seeking justice. “It is only possible to defeat the cruel oppressors and dictators through united efforts by all democracy-loving people, inspired by human values.”

Source : UNB