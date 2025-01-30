Mobile court fines mosquito coils made with harmful chemicals | Miscellaneous News

During the BSTI mobile court, the Executive Magistrate of BSTI’s mobile court, Kaniz Fatima Liza, fined this unapproved company Tk 1 lakh on Wednesday, said a press release on Thursday.

A company called Sunon International of Keraniganj BSCIC has been producing mosquito coils using harmful chemicals to human health without getting the approval of Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI).

During the BSTI mobile court, the Executive Magistrate of BSTI’s mobile court, Kaniz Fatima Liza, fined this unapproved company Tk 1 lakh on Wednesday, said a press release on Thursday.

During the campaign, it was found that the company has obtained a CM license in favor of Dragon brand mosquito coils and is producing several brands of mosquito coils, including Dragon Guilin, in addition to the approved brands.

In all these brands, unauthorized harmful chemicals to human health are being used, excluding BSTI and Khamarbari approved chemicals. Taking cognizance of the crime of the institution, the learned court imposed a fine of Tk 1 lakh as per BSTI Act, 2018.

Field Officer Md. Ashiquzzaman and Md. Tarique Rahman served as prosecutors in the mobile court.