Moderate earthquake rattles Dhaka, parts of northeastern Bangladesh | Miscellaneous News

The earthquake originated at a shallow depth of 47 kilometres, which amplified its effects across a wide region, including northeastern parts of Bangladesh and the capital, Dhaka.

A moderate earthquake rattled Dhaka and several other parts of the country in the early hours of Wednesday, causing momentary panic but no reported casualties.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the tremor struck at about 2:24am and measured 5.2 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was located near Moirang in Manipur, India-approximately 39 kilometres from the state capital, Imphal.

The United States Geological Survey also recorded the event, placing the epicentre at 24.49°N latitude.

Residents in Dhaka, Sylhet, and surrounding districts reported light shaking, but there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.