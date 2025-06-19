More emphasis should be placed on research: BMU VC | Medical News

More emphasis should be placed on research: BMU VC

‘The transfusion medicine department of Bangladesh Medical University is making a great contribution to providing services to patients by collecting blood safely and providing better higher education to students. However, more emphasis should be placed on research,’ he said at the seminar, which was organised on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day 2025 at the BMU.

He also said that the quality of service provided to patients through blood had increased a lot compared to the past. ‘The country has come a long way in safe blood transfusion.’

It was informed at the seminar that in the past year, 33,593 bags of blood were collected safely in a scientific manner at the initiative of the BMU’s transfusion medicine department.

BMU pro-VC for research and development Professor Dr Md Mujibur Rahman Hawlader said that more emphasis should be placed on ensuring safe blood transfusion across the country. ‘Public awareness should be increased on this issue.’

BMU treasurer Professor Dr Nahrin Akhtar said that sometimes there were patients who had to start their surgery by arranging 10 bags of safe blood. ‘Therefore, it is easy to understand how necessary blood, especially safe blood, is in medical services.’

BMU assistant professor Dr Sonia Sharmin Mia and Dr Nadia Sharmin Trisha presented papers at the seminar, which was moderated by assistant Professor Dr Farah Anjum Sonia.

source : newage