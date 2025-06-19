More emphasis should be placed on research: BMU VC | Medical News

Vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Medical University Professor Dr Md Shahinul Alam at a seminar in Dhaka on Wednesday said that although the transfusion medicine department of the BMU provided services to patients by collecting blood safely and provided better higher education to students, more emphasis should be placed on research.
‘The transfusion medicine department of Bangladesh Medical University is making a great contribution to providing services to patients by collecting blood safely and providing better higher education to students. However, more emphasis should be placed on research,’ he said at the seminar, which was organised on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day 2025 at the BMU.
He also said that the quality of service provided to patients through blood had increased a lot compared to the past. ‘The country has come a long way in safe blood transfusion.’On the occasion of the day, a voluntary blood donation programme, awarding certificates of honour to voluntary blood donors and a seminar were organised at the BMU, said a press release.
It was informed at the seminar that in the past year, 33,593 bags of blood were collected safely in a scientific manner at the initiative of the BMU’s transfusion medicine department.
BMU pro-VC for research and development Professor Dr Md Mujibur Rahman Hawlader said that more emphasis should be placed on ensuring safe blood transfusion across the country. ‘Public awareness should be increased on this issue.’He also assured the university administration of providing all possible support for the further development and expansion of the transfusion medicine department.
BMU treasurer Professor Dr Nahrin Akhtar said that sometimes there were patients who had to start their surgery by arranging 10 bags of safe blood. ‘Therefore, it is easy to understand how necessary blood, especially safe blood, is in medical services.’BMU transfusion medicine department chairperson Professor Dr Ayesha Khatun called on those who were able to donate blood to donate blood at least once a year on various occasions, including their birthdays.
BMU assistant professor Dr Sonia Sharmin Mia and Dr Nadia Sharmin Trisha presented papers at the seminar, which was moderated by assistant Professor Dr Farah Anjum Sonia.Director for hospital Brigadier General Abu Noman Mohammad Mosleh Uddin, associate professor Dr Md Ruhul Quddus Biplob, associate professor Dr Sheikh Saiful Islam Shahin and assistant professor Dr Suborna Saha, among others, at the seminar.
source : newage