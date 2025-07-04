MoU between Bangladesh and WEU to promote traditional sports | sports News

Prior to the signing, the two leaders held a close bilateral meeting where they discussed the importance of traditional games in enriching civilisations and cultures and affirmed mutual cooperation in promoting indigenous sports.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today, 4 July 2025, between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Bangladesh and the World Ethnosports Union (WEU) to promote traditional sports and cultural cooperation. The MoU signing ceremony was held at the headquarters of the World Ethnosports Union in Istanbul, Türkiye. The agreement was signed by the Youth and Sports Adviser of Bangladesh, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, and the President of the World Ethnosports Union, Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan.

Prior to the signing, the two leaders held a close bilateral meeting where they discussed the importance of traditional games in enriching civilisations and cultures and affirmed mutual cooperation in promoting indigenous sports.

During the discussion, Bilal Erdoğan emphasised the vast potential of Bangladesh’s traditional games such as kabaddi, wrestling, “bolikhela”, and boat racing, expressing his keen interest in promoting these sports globally. He also expressed interest in incorporating Bangladeshi traditional sports federations as members of the World Ethnosports Union.

Highlighting his involvement in educational initiatives in Türkiye, Erdoğan proposed scholarships, exchange programmes, and subject-based competitions for Bangladeshi students. He also expressed interest in establishing a branch of his organisation’s school in Bangladesh. Recalling his visit to Cox’s Bazar with his mother, he voiced his willingness to support the organisation of traditional games in Rohingya refugee camps to help ease their hardship through engagement in sports.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s enduring support for the people of Bangladesh, he commended the youth and public participants of Bangladesh’s July 2024 mass uprising, noting the significance of cultural and national identity. He said that under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership, Türkiye is working to reclaim its cultural dignity and global presence.

In his remarks, the Youth and Sports Adviser noted that since the 2024 mass uprising, Bangladesh has been prioritising strengthening ties with its true and trusted partners, with Türkiye being a key ally. He recalled how Türkiye has historically stood beside the people of the Bengal Delta during times of crisis. He further stated that the uprising has heightened political consciousness among Bangladeshi youth and triggered a revival of interest in civilisational transformation, akin to Türkiye’s own resurgence of its glorious heritage.

The Adviser praised the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, especially for his moral stance on the ongoing genocide in Gaza and support for oppressed Muslim populations across the world. He emphasised the need for a strong and effective international alliance to stand against such atrocities and assured Bangladesh’s support and active engagement in this cause.

Asif Mahmud also sought the support of the World Ethnosports Union in the internationalisation of Bangladesh’s traditional games—including kabaddi, dariabandha, bolikhela, wrestling, and boat racing.

Concluding the meeting, the Adviser formally invited Bilal Erdoğan to visit Bangladesh for the upcoming Global Youth Summit 2025. He expressed hope that this visit would further strengthen and accelerate the strategic partnership between the two nations in the fields of youth, sports, and broader socio-political cooperation.