Movement over govt service ordinance to continue until its withdrawal: Protesters | Miscellaneous News

Nazrul Islam, another leader of the forum, told protesters that they believed in discipline and due process. “There will be more comprehensive discussions in the coming days,” he said.

The movement at the Secretariat will continue until the government service ordinance is completely withdrawn, said Md Badiul Kabir, president of the Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum on Tuesday.

"Today, we will submit memorandums to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Social Welfare," Badiul Kabir said during a demonstration by employees from various ministries in front of the new building of the Ministry of Public Administration.

Nurul Islam, co-secretary general of the Forum, said preparations for departmental conferences have already been completed in eight divisions.

"Senior government officials have betrayed our trust under the guise of dialogue. We demand a 50 percent dearness allowance. Moreover, bureaucrats aligned with this fascist government must be removed," he said.

Addressing the gathering, he further stated, "As separate processions have been brought out today, tomorrow each ministry will bring out individual rallies. Tomorrow’s demonstration will be even more robust."

Nazrul Islam, another leader of the forum, told protesters that they believed in discipline and due process. “There will be more comprehensive discussions in the coming days,” he said.

The draft of the controversial ordinance was approved at a meeting of the Advisory Council on May 22. It includes provisions allowing dismissal of government employees for four types of disciplinary offences without a formal departmental inquiry, requiring only a show-cause notice.

The ordinance was promulgated on May 25, sparking widespread backlash among public servants.

Government employees have condemned the ordinance as regressive and a ‘black law’. Since May 24, they have been staging protest marches, work abstentions, and sit-ins within the Secretariat. Memorandums have also been submitted to several advisers demanding its repeal.