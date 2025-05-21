MPO teachers’ leader detained, teachers’ Siege to secretariat prog foiled | MPO News

Shahbagh police station officer-in-charge Khalid Monsur said that they saved Kawser from the mob and brought him to the police station.

Members of law enforcement agencies on Wednesday detained Skeikh Kawser Ahmed, president of Bangladesh Teachers’ Association, an association of the teachers of the secondary-level schools under the monthly pay order system, in Dhaka.

Teachers under MPO system, under the banner of the Unity Council of Teachers and Employees, were scheduled to lay siege to the Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday from 12:00pm, pressing for their job nationalisation and pay hike which they demanded to be met before the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

The association general secretary Md Shamim Al Mamun told New Age that while they were gathering in front of the National Press Club for their programme at about 11:00am, some 50 people from another group of the association attacked them and beat Kawser Ahmed.

‘Some people were beating him terming him as a fascist,’ he said, adding, ‘Later we found that there are three murder cases already filed against Kawser.’

Khalid said that Kawser was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for primary treatment and then he would be handed over to the Detective Branch as there was a case filed against him by DB with Jatrabari police station.

Following the incident, the prescheduled programme to lay siege to the secretariat had been cancelled.

The association is scheduled to hold a press conference at its office in Dhaka in the afternoon.