Myanmar starts confirming Rohingyas eligible for return with the first list of 180,000 refugees | Miscellaneous News

Myanmar starts confirming Rohingyas eligible for return with the first list of 180,000 refugees

The final verification of another 70,000 Rohingyas is pending additional scrutiny of their photographs and names.

Bangkok, Thailand, April 4: Myanmar authorities have confirmed to Bangladesh that out of a list of 800,000 Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh, they have identified 180,000 Rohingyas eligible for return to Myanmar.

The original list was provided by Bangladesh in six batches during 2018-20.

The final verification of another 70,000 Rohingyas is pending additional scrutiny of their photographs and names.

This was disclosed on Friday to Dr. Khalilur Rahman, High Representative of the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, by U Than Shew, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Myanmar, at a meeting on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

This is the first such confirmed list that constitutes a major step toward the longstanding resolution of the Rohingya crisis.

The Myanmar mint also confirmed that the verification of the remaining 550,000 Rohingyas on the original list will be undertaken on an expeditious basis.

During the meeting the High Representative expressed his condolences for the earthquake victims of Myanmar and said Bangladesh was ready to send further humanitarian support for the disaster-stricken people.