Nagad asserts fabricated and misleading reports | Miscellaneous News

In recent times, several newspapers have published misleading reports involving Nagad, the digital financial service of the Bangladesh Postal Department. These reports have drawn the attention of both Nagad authorities and the government.

Nagad strongly asserts that the contents of these reports are fabricated and misleading. The organization believes that these reports are part of a deliberate attempt to serve vested interests by attacking a government-affiliated entity, said a press release on Saturday (May 31).

Nagad possesses concrete evidence regarding the allegations raised, and its official position on these matters is as follows: Claims of cash withdrawals through fake vouchers, data deletion, and fund manipulation through event and maintenance bills are entirely unfounded.

The release added: “We firmly state that no such incidents have ever occurred at Nagad. All transactions at Nagad are conducted with full transparency and accountability.”

It’s worth noting that on May 28, 2025, a supervisory team from the Bangladesh Postal Department took charge of overseeing Nagad’s operations, and these matters are currently under their review.

There has also been an attempt to portray a recent meeting between a senior Nagad official and a government intelligence agency in a negative light. Additionally, there was an unwarranted effort to exaggerate the situation by involving a “special assistant” to the Honorable Chief Adviser.

The fact is that the intelligence agency simply called in a senior Nagad official to gather information regarding the organization’s current status—something that can happen in any organization. Following the discussion, the official was respectfully released, and advice was given to maintain stability within the company.

There has also been media speculation around a recent recruitment. Nagad clarifies that the appointment of Zakia Sultana Jui was carried out in full compliance with proper regulations. The recruitment process at Nagad considers academic achievements, qualifications, and previous work experience. Nevertheless, the recruitment in question will be re-examined for further transparency.

Some media outlets have even gone so far as to publish imaginative claims that database information was destroyed on a Friday or during holidays. This is simply laughable. In truth, given the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha,

Nagad was preparing special campaigns and ensuring uninterrupted service during the long holidays. As with many corporate entities, it’s common for teams to work on weekends ahead of major campaigns. We assure everyone that no data has been lost; the data is securely stored in multiple databases across different locations.

Allegations have also surfaced regarding the sudden dismissal of certain employees who were allegedly assisting Bangladesh Bank and KPMG. On the contrary, we clarify that those who joined Nagad in preparation for the digital bank initiative were retained even after the Bangladesh Bank suspended the licensing process, taking into account the country’s socio-economic context. The Bangladesh Postal Department has already formed an investigative committee on this issue, and we believe the truth will emerge through that process.

Lastly, reports have claimed that some officials received backdated salaries improperly. Our stance is clear: the salaries of a few individuals, which had been pending for several months, were always pre-approved, though disbursement was delayed, it added.

This policy was already in place during the tenure of the Bangladesh Bank-appointed administrator. The payments were later released following legal advice from one of the country’s top lawyers, and in full accordance with labor laws. No legal or procedural violations occurred in this matter.