Nagad’s campaign winner gets surprise visit from actor Fazlur Rahman Babu | Miscellaneous News

Hello Baba” campaign, launched by Nagad, one of the leading mobile financial service providers in Bangladesh. In a special surprise, one lucky winner received a memorable gift – a visit from renowned actor Fazlur Rahman Babu, who spent the day engaging in stories and conversations with the winner’s family.

Thirty-five winners have received prizes by participating in the “Hello Baba” campaign, launched by Nagad, one of the leading mobile financial service providers in Bangladesh. In a special surprise, one lucky winner received a memorable gift – a visit from renowned actor Fazlur Rahman Babu, who spent the day engaging in stories and conversations with the winner’s family.

The lucky winner was Plabon Roy from Dhamrai. Recently, actor Fazlur Rahman Babu visited Plabon’s home, where he spent time conversing with Plabon’s elderly father and other family members.

Plabon had participated in the “Hello Baba” campaign by recharging BDT 100 to his father’s mobile number using his Nagad wallet. As the lucky winner, he received a unique surprise gift from Nagad – a personal visit and storytelling session with actor Fazlur Rahman Babu.

Speaking about this innovative campaign, actor Fazlur Rahman Babu said, “This is a wonderful initiative. Working on this campaign with Nagad was a heartwarming experience. Due to our busy lives, we often fail to spend meaningful time with our fathers. This initiative from Nagad rekindled the emotional connection between fathers and sons. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Nagad.”