Nagad’s daily transactions reach Tk 2,000cr milestone

Most of these transactions were conducted in categories such as cash-in, cash-out, send money, disbursements of government allowances, mobile recharge, and payments. Besides, Nagad facilitates a variety of transactions for its customers.

Driven by the trust and love of crores of customers, Nagad, the digital financial service of Bangladesh Postal Department, has crossed the milestone of Tk 2,000 crore in daily transactions.

This leading mobile money carrier surpassed this landmark last Thursday for the first time, with transactions exceeding Tk 2,070 crore in a single day, said a press release on Sunday.

Regarding this achievement, Muhommad Badiuzzaman Dider, Bangladesh Bank-appointed administrator of Nagad, said, “We believe this milestone has been achieved owing to the trust and confidence of the people of Bangladesh. As a digital financial service under the Bangladesh Postal Department, Nagad is advancing with enhanced services to ensure greater security of customers’ money. Every day, customers can seamlessly meet all their transaction needs through Nagad, leading to a growing number of new users joining the platform.”

He further expressed optimism that Nagad will continue to use advanced technology to ensure cutting-edge services for its customers in the future.

Nagad began its journey nearly six years ago and now boasts over 9.5 crore registered customers. It was the country’s first MFS provider to introduce e-KYC, an electronic customer acquisition process. This easy and modern account-opening system, coupled with excellent customer services, has steadily increased its user base.

Additionally, Nagad’s 250,000 Uddokta points spread across the country serve crores of customers daily.