Nagar Bhaban to remain closed until Ishraque takes mayoral oath | Miscellaneous News

Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Ishraque Hossain on Sunday announced that Nagar Bhaban, the headquarters of Dhaka South City Corporation, would remain closed until he is sworn in as the city’s mayor.

He made the announcement while joining a protest rally and sit-in programme at Nagar Bhaban, demanding his swearing-in as the mayor.

‘Nagar Bhaban will remain closed, and the sit-in programme will continue until the government administers the oath,’ he said.

He, however, said that essential services like birth and death registration would continue under their supervision, adding that booths would be set up at DSCC’s zonal offices immediately to facilitate these services.

After the 10-day Eid vacation, supporters of Ishraque resumed the protest and sit-in programme on Sunday, which Ishraque had paused on June 3 ahead of the holidays.

Since May 15, Ishraque’s supporters, mostly members of several DSCC workers’ unions, kept halted operations at the Nagar Bhaban and the zonal offices of the city corporation, demanding his swearing-in as the city mayor.

The suspension of services has been causing immense suffering for city dwellers.

On June 4, the Election Commission said that its responsibility in the case of DSCC mayoral matter ended with the issuance of the gazette declaring BNP leader Ishraque, replacing Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh to comply with the lower court’s verdict.

The commission added that the Local Government Division must now take the next step regarding Ishraque’s swearing-in as per law, as the Appellate Division did not cancel the EC’s gazette which was challenged by a lawyer.

On May 29, the Appellate Division refused to intervene in mayoral dispute and left the matter to the Election Commission, reaffirming that the commission must discharge its constitutional responsibility independently and in accordance with law.

The apex court made the observation while disposing of a leave-to-appeal petition filed by Dhaka South resident and lawyer Mamunur Rashid.

According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, a mayor’s five-year term begins from the date of the corporation’s first general meeting.

Based on that, the current DSCC council’s term ended on June 2, marking five years since the inaugural session held on June 2, 2020.