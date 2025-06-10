Names of 227 educational institutions changed | Education News

The Interim Government has changed the name of 227 educational institutions following the fall of the AL government on 05 August 2024.

The Interim Government has changed the name of 227 educational institutions following the fall of the AL government on 5 August 2024. This process has dropped the name of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Ex- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, members of their families and the leaders related to Awami Leagure.

At last the name of 24 educational institutions has been changed on 4 June. However, the decision to change the name of Tajuddin Ahmed Degree College of Gazipur created huge protest in the area and finally, Cultural Advisor Mostofa Sarwar Faruqi informed the media that the name of this college will not be changed. But the ministry concerned informs that the process of changing the names of educational institutions will continue.

The officials of the ministry of education and primary and mass education told dainikshiksha.com that in the process of renaming educational institutions, the government has emphasized on ‘ the facts of locality and ‘ public acceptance’ instead of ‘ person- dependence’. The previous government named the educational institutions following the political and familial culture that has now been renamed after the names of district, upazila or region concerned.

After declaring official notification on 30 October 2024, the name of six medical colleges has been changed. They include- Colonel Malek Medical College, Manikgonj has been renamed as Manikgonj Medical College and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujuib Medical College of Faridpur has been renamed as ‘ Fardipur Medical College.’

On 13 February 2025 the name of 13 public universities has been changed. In most cases, they have been renamed after the name of concerend districts. For example—Netrokona Sheikh Hasina University is renamed as ‘ Netrokona University and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Kishorgonj has been renamed as ‘ Kishorgonj University.’