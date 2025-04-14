Nation celebrating Pahela Baishakh with festive fervour | University News

To ensure smooth and secure celebrations, extensive security arrangements are in place in Dhaka and across the country.

The nation is celebrating Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bengali New Year 1432, today (Monday) with vibrant festivities, cultural programmes and traditional enthusiasm across the country.

Marking the advent of the New Year, the government has undertaken elaborate arrangements. People from all walks of life are joining in the celebrations with colourful processions, music, fairs and traditional Bengali attires.

Dhaka University is marking the occasion with its customary rally, now renamed ‘Barshoboron Ananda Shobhajatra’, replacing the decades-old name ‘Mangal Shobhajatra’.

The renaming was announced during a press briefing at the Faculty of Fine Arts on Friday. This year’s rally is being held under the theme ‘Noboborshe Oikotaan, Fascibader Obosaan’ (Harmony in New Year, End of Fascism), as finalised at a meeting chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Neaz Ahmed on 24 March.

Renowned cultural organisation Chhayanaut is welcoming the New Year with its 58th edition of the Pahela Baishakh celebration at Ramna Batamul in the capital.

Themed “Amar Mukti Aloy Aloy” (My Liberation in Light), the event began at dawn with a soul-stirring rendition of Raag Bhairavi.

The two-hour programme is featuring 24 performances, including nine group songs, 12 solo renditions, and three recitations. The event is being broadcast live on Chhayanaut’s official YouTube channel, Facebook page and on Bangladesh Television (BTV).

Extending greetings on this joyous occasion, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Sunday said that the people of Bangladesh are united in harmony despite differences in belief, religion and custom.

“Tomorrow (Monday), the first day of Baishakh, symbolises this harmony. Everyone is celebrating in their own way, upholding their customs and traditions,” he said while laying the foundation stone of Sampriti Bhaban at the Dhaka International Buddhist Monastery.

He emphasised that Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians and all ethnic communities from the hills and plains are part of one family, bound by a rich heritage of diversity in language, culture and tradition.

Leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have also extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman expressed his hope that the New Year would inspire the nation towards renewed aspirations and achievements. “May the warmth of Baishakh wipe away falsehood, injustice, lawlessness, and unrest,” he said in his message.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir echoed these sentiments, calling Pahela Baishakh a vibrant expression of national unity. “It is a time when animosity is set aside, and hearts are filled with hope and abundance,” he said.

Throughout the country, socio-cultural organisations and educational institutions are holding cultural events, colourful rallies, and Baishakhi fairs. Business communities, especially in rural areas, are opening their traditional Halkhata (new account books), offering sweets to customers as a gesture of goodwill.

The day is being observed as a public holiday.

National dailies are publishing colourful supplements, while Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar are airing special programmes highlighting the cultural and historical significance of Pahela Baishakh.

To ensure smooth and secure celebrations, extensive security arrangements are in place in Dhaka and across the country.

Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Shahidur Rahman has said that intelligence surveillance and special deployments, including mobile courts, are being maintained to prevent any form of harassment or misconduct, especially against women, at celebration venues.

Efforts are also underway to ensure that no extremist or anti-state elements disrupt the festivities, with authorities remaining vigilant throughout the day.

As the day unfolds, the spirit of Pahela Baishakh is uniting the people of Bangladesh in joy, tradition, and hope for a brighter year ahead.