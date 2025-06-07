Nation does not want another ‘questionable election’: Jamaat Ameer | Miscellaneous News

Nation does not want another ‘questionable election’: Jamaat Ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman on Saturday said the nation does not want another ‘questionable election’ and stressed that a credible national election would only be possible if justice, reforms, the July Charter and July Declaration are ensured along with a level- playing field.

“The nation does not want another ‘questionable’ election. If justice, reforms, the July Charter and Declaration, and an equal electoral field are ensured, then an election following the roadmap will be possible,” he said after offering Eid prayers at his native village in Tulapur Panchgaon Eidgah under Bhatera union of Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district.

He mentioned that people were denied the opportunity to vote in the last three elections, and this time, the youth and new voters “must be allowed to exercise their voting rights.”

Dr Shafiqur also said if the chief adviser seeks cooperation, his party will respond positively.

He, however, emphasised that resolving the ongoing political crisis is crucial for holding a free and fair election.

Earlier, delivering an Eid message, the Jamaat chief said, “Eid-ul-Azha is a symbol of sacrifice and a test of seeking Allah’s pleasure. On this sacred day, let us pledge to unite against injustice, oppression and corruption.”

He added that the nation must overcome the current crisis by standing united for truth, justice, and Islamic values.

After the prayers, he exchanged Eid greetings with local residents.