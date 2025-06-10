Nation doesn’t want any kind of election: Dr Shafiqur | Miscellaneous News

Nation doesn’t want any kind of election: Dr Shafiqur

The Chief Advisor has already declared the timeframe of the national election.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman today said the nation does not want any kind of election rather polls must be held in a fair manner so that people can exercise their voting right properly.

“The election will be possible according to the roadmap.

We said that it would have been better if the elections were held before Ramadan.

If the elections are postponed for any reason, it should definitely not exceed the month of April.

We must ensure that these elections are fair and people can exercise their right to vote,” he said.

The Jamaat Ameer was addressing an Eid reunion at Borolekha organised by Jamaat Borolekha upazila unit.

Jamaat Islami assistant secretary general Ehasanul Mahbub Jobaeyr, Sylhet city ameer Fakhrul Islam and district unit secretary Yeamir Ali, among others, addressed the event.

Dr Shafiqur demanded measures to ensure voting rights of youths and expatriates.

He said Jamaat expects a free and fair election. Interference of any country in Bangladesh’s elections is not expected, he added.

He said, “I want to extend my thanks to the youths. They changed Bangladesh. We do not want to see a chaotic Bangladesh.

We want to see a humane Bangladesh. You will play a more courageous role in building a beautiful Bangladesh in the future.”

Criticizing the education system, the Jamaat Ameer said, the current education system in Bangladesh must be changed. This education does not make one person with moral character, he added.

Dr Shafiqur said if Jamaat comes to power, it will first bring about massive changes in the education system. Not a single person will remain unemployed after acquiring education, he added.

Earlier, he exchanged views with the people of his village at Tulapur.

Source : BSS