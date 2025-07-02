National Consensus Commission to resume reform talks Wednesday | Politics News

The National Consensus Commission will resume its second-round of talks on Wednesday with political parties, aiming to build an agreement on major state reform initiatives proposed by the interim government.

The seventh day of the second-round dialogue will begin at 11am at Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Earlier on Sunday last, the Consensus Commission concluded its sixth day discussion with no significant headway over the formation of an appointment committee for constitutional and statutory bodies and the proportional representation (PR) system of the Upper House.

Some 30 political parties are taking part in the second-round talks to present their respective positions on the proposed reforms. The talks are broadcast live by BTV News.

On June 2, Chief Adviser and Commission Chairman Prof Muhammad Yunus inaugurated the second round of dialogues.

Formed on February 15, 2025, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, the Commission was tasked with forging a unified national stance on crucial state reforms.

The Commission launched its first round of talks on March 20, engaging with 33 political parties and alliances, including BNP, Jamaat and NCP, before concluding the round on May 19.

source : UNB