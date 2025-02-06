National Physics Conference begins at RU | University News

RU Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Saleh Hassan Naquib addressed the opening ceremony as chief patronize, while Pro-VCs Prof Mayeen Uddin and Prof Farid Uddin Khan as patronizes with BPS President Prof Shawkat Akbar and Chairman of RU Physics Department Prof Khalilur Rahman Khan in the chair and co-chair respectively.

A two-day National Conference on Physics 2025 began at Rajshahi University (RU) aimed at furthermore education and research in this field.

Bangladesh Physical Society (BPS) organized the conference at RU Senate Building with the main theme of "Physics: Enigma and Beauty".

RU Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Saleh Hassan Naquib addressed the opening ceremony as chief patronize, while Pro-VCs Prof Mayeen Uddin and Prof Farid Uddin Khan as patronizes with BPS President Prof Shawkat Akbar and Chairman of RU Physics Department Prof Khalilur Rahman Khan in the chair and co-chair respectively.

BPS Treasurer Prof Nazrul Islam Khan readout the written speech of Special Assistant of the Education Adviser Prof Aminul Islam, a former student and teacher of the same department.

BPS Vice-president Prof Akter Hossain welcomed the participants, while general secretary Prof Ratan Chandra Ghosh delivered his thanksgiving speech.

Around 120 research papers on physics and other relevant subjects are scheduled to present in a plenary and 19 academic sessions apart from presenting 116 posters in a poster session.

In the plenary session, Professor Emeritus Dr Arun Kumar Basak and Dr AKM Azharul Islam spoke.

Around 200 teachers, researchers and physics are taking part in the two-day conference.

Source: BSS