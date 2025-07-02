National University launches July Martyr Memorial Scholarship | University News

National University on Tuesday launched the July Martyr Memorial Scholarship, commemorating the role youths played in spearheading the July mass uprising.

The scholarship will be given every year, according to a decision of its authorities.

During the July uprising, 32 National University students were killed.

Under the scholarship programme, one-time financial assistance will be provided to meritorious students with special needs and those from marginalised and disadvantaged background.

Students at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels of various colleges and institutes affiliated to the university are eligible for the scholarship.

This year, 2,040 students from 725 institutions under the university would get the scholarship, according to the press release.

The three students who received the cheques from the chief adviser are—Habiba Akhter of Siddheshwari Girls’ College, SM Abu Taleb of Tejgaon College, and Khandaker Mahmudul Hasan of Dhaka Commerce College.

At the cheque handover ceremony, the interim government’s education adviser Professor Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar said that after the July uprising, the responsibility fell upon the government to reconstruct the state institutions.

‘Education has a vast role in forming that new Bangladesh,’ he said, adding, ‘there is no alternative of education for reducing discrimination and establishing equality in the society.’

source : newage