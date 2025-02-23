Nationwide Enrichment program inaugurated | Miscellaneous News

Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, with the support of bKash, has inaugurated this year’s Nationwide Enrichment (Book Reading) program by distributing books among the students of St. Joseph Higher Secondary School.

Under the initiative, this year a total of 40,000 books will be distributed among the students of around 300 schools across the country, said a press release on Sunday (February 24).

Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been conducting book reading programs across the country with a greater vision of nurturing book reading habit beyond textbooks among the students so that they can become enlightened.

To make this endeavour more impactful, bKash has been associated with book reading program for 11 years. Till now, a total of 4 lakh 27 thousand 200 books have been distributed under the program among 3,000 educational institutions that benefitted over 3.2 million readers.

Architect of building enlightened souls Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed, also Founder and Chief Executive of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, formally inaugurated the program in a ceremony organized at St. Joseph Higher Secondary School in the capital on Sunday.

Presided over by St. Joseph Higher Secondary School Principal Dr. Brother Leo James Pereira,

Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd) and senior officials were also present at the event.

Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed said, “Anyone will prosper among us who cultivates extraordinary and exceptional qualities which can be achieved through reading books beyond textbooks. It can be books of stories, books of joy, books of dreams, books of values, etc. We extend our gratitude to bKash for giving us these sorts of books that helps you all to become prosperous. If you all thrive and prosper, Bangladesh will progress as well.”

Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), said, “In addition to reading regular textbooks, there are many other spheres for gaining knowledge, one of which is the library. A well-resourced library is essential for cultivating enlightened individual. For 11 years, bKash has been supporting the efforts of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro by donating books to libraries in various schools nationwide. We take pride in our role in this collective initiative to nurture an enlightened society.”

At the program, a quiz competition was also organized with the participation of class six to ten class students. Later, books were handed over to 40 winners of the quiz program.